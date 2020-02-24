Roberts

BIG LOUD has added KELCIE ROBERTS as Marketing Manager of its records division. The DETROIT native and BELMONT UNIVERSITY grad joins the BIG LOUD team after her most recent role with 287 ENTERTAINMENT, where she was Digital Marketing Director.

In her new role ROBERTS will report directly to VP/Marketing CANDICE WATKINS and coordinate artists’ projects and campaigns while supporting WATKINS on marketing plans and strategies.

“KELCIE came highly recommended from trusted colleagues and I’m thrilled to have her join our team. I love her passion for our artists and her do-whatever-it-takes attitude,” said WATKINS. “KELCIE shares the same vision of where we’re going as a company, and will prove to be the glue of our marketing team as BIG LOUD continues to chart its own path.”

"SETH [ENGLAND], CHIEF [ZARUK], CRAIG [WISEMAN], and JOEY [MOI] have built an incredible brand at BIG LOUD, and I am thrilled to be joining the marketing team alongside CANDICE,” said ROBERTS. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with our many talented artists and look forward to building on the success of BIG LOUD."

