Warren (Photo: Jon-Paul Bruno)

SIRIUS XM's STORME WARREN has been named Brand Ambassador for the COUNTRY THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVAL.

“STORME WARREN continues to be one of the most influential people in Country music,” said COUNTRY THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVAL CEO TROY VOLLHOFFER. “He takes chances on artists who may never have had a shot at reaching stardom. Adding such an amazing ambassador to the COUNTRY THUNDER brand also adds another dimension to our entertainment package. We are thrilled to feature a NORTH AMERICAN fan-favorite who lives and breathes Country music.”

“I have known and worked with TROY and his COUNTRY THUNDER festivals for years,” said WARREN. “The attention to detail for both artists and fans is outstanding. I can’t wait to get on stage, backstage and in the campgrounds with the stars who make our music and the fans who make it all possible! Cheers to an amazing summer of outdoor Country music, NORTH AMERICA!”

