UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News/Talk WUNC/RALEIGH-DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL’S Triple A streaming radio station WUNC MUSIC has named CINDY HOWES as its first on-air host from NOON-6p. She starts TODAY (2/24).

HOWES was formerly the morning host at Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH and current host of Folk Alley and the Basic Folk podcast.

WUNC MUSIC’s BRIAN BURNS said, “We’re so excited to have CINDY on board at WUNC MUSIC. She has a fantastic presence and will take the station to a whole new level.”

“Having so much respect for the music coming out of THE TRIANGLE, I'm thrilled to join the team at WUNC. A region historically rich in music that continues to produce important artists, deserves an awesome public radio music station! I can't wait to get in there and play music from our neighbors, while discovering some new records and sharing your favorite artists every afternoon.” HOWES said.

WUNC MUSIC is consulted by MIKE HENRY of PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES.

