Jerry Boulding

ALL ACCESS Urban/UAC Editor SAM WEAVER concludes our BLACK HISTORY MONTH tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "I remember JERRY stressing the importance of continuing to write about the past to bring things into focus for the present. When it came to BLACK HISTORY MONTH he said we have to keep the names and events pertaining to African Americans on the record for future generations to see."

In the 2006 summation of his four-part series "A CENTURY OF SOUL (Part IV)," BOULDING examined the evolution of Black music and the progress African Americans have made in America despite obstacles. You can read BOULDING's URBANIZING column here.

« see more Net News