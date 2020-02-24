Bean (Photo: Podcast Radio)

Former ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES "KEVIN AND BEAN" co-host and NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and NAB Broadcasting Hall of Famer GENE "BEAN" BAXTER has joined U.K. digital station PODCAST RADIO as the second "podjock" personality introducing the DAB outlet's programming. BEAN moved to his country of birth, ENGLAND, earlier this year after exiting his longtime co-hosting gig alongside KEVIN RYDER.

In a post at the station's website, CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “GENE is a massive star in the STATES and we’re thrilled to welcome someone with his experience and expertise to PODCAST RADIO. With his mesmerising American accent and natural creativity, GENE is perfectly placed to reflect the dynamic world of podcasting.”

BEAN added, “I don’t feel like a legend at all and thanks to PODCAST RADIO I have the same enthusiasm I had at the start of my career because of this fresh, new, exciting concept for a radio station. I love the way podcasts have taken off over the last few years and I believe the love that goes into the curation and presentation of them on PODCAST RADIO will only make them bigger. Plus, PODCAST RADIO is giving me the creative

freedom to do what I want between podcasts -- and it’s so much fun!”

