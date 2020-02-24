CUMULUS News-Talk KMAJ-A (THE BIG TALKER)/TOPEKA, KS has added the syndicated ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW for 8-11 (CT) weekdays.

The addition brings the SACRAMENTO-based A&G to three affiliates in KANSAS and follows the show's addition to CUMULUS News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KPRC-A/HOUSTON, and, in a move from sister KGO-A, News-Talk KSFO-A/SAN FRANCISCO. JACK ARMSTRONG and JOE GETTY met while working in radio in SALINA, KS and were first teamed up in WICHITA.

Find out more from ERIC WEISS At Eric@TheWeissAgency.com or CRAIG WHETSTINE at Craig@ArmstrongandGetty.com.

