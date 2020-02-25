Awards On The Way

APRA/AMCOS (AUSTRALASIAN PERFORMING RIGHT ASSOCIATION and AUSTRALASIAN MECHANICAL COPYRIGHT OWNERS SOCIETY) will host their inaugural Global APRA Music Awards with ceremonies in LOS ANGELES, FEBRUARY 26th at the GRAMMY MUSEUM's CLIVE DAVIS THEATER.

Then it's on to NASHVILLE MARCH 1st at CLEMENTINE HALL and LONDON MARCH 6th at HAM YARD HOTEL SOHO.

Awards will be presented to AUSTRALASIAN songwriters, composers and music publishers achieving artistic excellence and commercial success in international markets. The Global APRA Music Awards join the suite of Awards presented annually recognizing success and achievements within AUSTRALIA (APRA Music Awards, APRA Screen Music Awards and APRA Art Music Awards) and NEW ZEALAND (Silver Scroll Awards and Song Awards).

The Global APRA Music Awards L.A. will be hosted by musician and activist MAYA JUPITER and feature performances from previous APRA Award winner KIMBRA and APRA/AMCOS Ambassador WAFIA.

Additional information on the Global APRA Music Awards L.A. can be found HERE with additional information on each category HERE.

