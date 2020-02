Johnson

ABC AUDIO has named "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" Senior Broadcast Producer ERIC JOHNSON as Director and Executive Producer of Podcast Programming, starting in mid-MARCH.

JOHNSON has been with ABC NEWS for 13 years and won a DUPONT-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY Award as co-producer of DIANE SAWYER's interview with CAITLYN JENNER and multiple EMMY Awards; he has also co-produced the PBS documentary “RETURN TO THE WILD” and served as Senior Producer for “SHINING A LIGHT: CONVERSATIONS ON RACE IN AMERICA,” produced in conjunction with A&E NETWORKS.

