Decca Classics & Mercury KX

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has promoted TOM LEWIS and LAURA MONKS to co-Managing Directors of the company's UK-based DECCA RECORDS GROUP.

LEWIS joined the label 17 years ago as Label Manager for the Jazz division and has spent the last year as VP of DECCA, A&R and Artist Strategy.

MONKS has spent eight years with the label in various divisions, becoming GM in 2018.

Both will report to DECCA RECORDS, LONDON President, REBECCA ALLEN, who said in a statement, "The continued evolution of this incredible label is something i feel hugely excited about and ensuring the future of our artists and music is always top of mind."

Also, within the company at DECCA CLASSICS, DOMINIC FYFE has been promoted to Label Director while HELEN LEWIS has been promoted to Executive Producer and GAVIN BAYLISS will take over as Head of Classical Marketing & Catalog Strategy.

Meanwhile, CERYS WEETCH and HILDUR MARAL have been named co-Label Managers for MERCURY KX, a 'post-Classical' imprint launched in 2017. The two will report to TOM LEWIS and LAURA MONKS.

ALLEN continued, "Each of these individual promotions enable us to grow as a leading global music company. Congratulations to everyone, and here’s to the next decade."

Last year DECCA celebrated 90 years in the music business. Read the full story at Music Business Worldwide.

