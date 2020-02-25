Sold

The price by which MONTE SPEARMAN's HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK is selling Top 40 KICA-F (FUN 98.3)/FARWELL, TX and Regional Mexican KZIP-A and K224EF (LA CALIENTE 92.7)/AMARILLO, TX to CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. is $150,000. The price was not disclosed when the sale was announced earlier this month.

In other filings with the FCC, ANTHONY V. BONO's PARTNERS MEDIA INVESTMENTS LLC is selling WJTW-A/BRIDGEPORT, AL and W239CO/CHATTANOOGA, TN to MARSHALL M. BANDY's BRIDGEPORT, INC. for $30,000.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating W281AM/MACCLENNY, FL to RADIO BY GRACE, INC. The primary station is EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian WJKV (K-LOVE)/JACKSONVILLE.

GRACE REDEMPTION CHURCH is donating WJQJ-LP/GATLINBURG, TN to LIGHTING THE WAY OUTREACH.

RICHARD L. BRABANDT has closed on the 2017 sale of Oldies WOCC-A/CORYDON, IN to DAWN FOWLER and TIM JACKSON's TWO HAWKS COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $115,000.

DENISON UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of noncommercial Variety WDUB/GRANVILLE, OH to THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY for $5,000.

And SUNBURY BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of News-Talk WMLP-A and W233CP/MILTON, PA to VIC MICHAEL's KONA COAST RADIO, LLC for $160,000.

