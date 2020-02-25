NCAA Coverage

SB NATION RADIO has added a pair of analysts for its 2020 NCAA MARCH MADNESS men's basketball coverage.

Joining the network to help cover the tournament are former FLORIDA STATE and DEPAUL coach PAT KENNEDY and former DUKE and NBA player DANIEL EWING. The analysts will appear on all network programming throughout the tournament; in addition, "SB NATION TONIGHT" with JOHN MICHAELS will air live from the FINAL FOUR in ATLANTA.

“I’ve known Coach KENNEDY for almost 25 years,” said PD CRAIG LARSON. “His combination of wit and expertise is second to none.”

On EWING, LARSON said, “Every time DANIEL appears on the network, it’s fantastic. His basketball journey has taken him all over the globe. He truly offers a unique perspective and breaks down the complexities of the game with humor and poise.”

