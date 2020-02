CHICAGO DISTRICT GOLFER magazine Editor BARRY CRONIN and DAVID SCHUSTER will host ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO's SATURDAY morning golf show, "SCORECARD," starting APRIL 4th, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

CRONIN, a former CHICAGO SUN-TIMES staffer, and SCHUSTER, an anchor/reporter at THE SCORE, replace ED SHERMAN and STEVE OLKEN, who recently exited after 10 years.

« see more Net News