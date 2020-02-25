Hubbard (Photo: KOSU)

OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Triple A KOSU-KOSR/STILLWATER-OKLAHOMA CITY-KOSN/KETCHUM-TULSA has upped interim Director RACHEL HUBBARD to Executive Director.

HUBBARD has been with KOSU since 1999, when she began as a student reporter, rising to State Capitol Reporter, News Director, and Associate Director before being named interim Director last year upon KELLY BURLEY's retirement.

« see more Net News