Oklahoma State University’s KOSU Ups Rachel Hubbard To Exec. Dir.
OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Triple A KOSU-KOSR/STILLWATER-OKLAHOMA CITY-KOSN/KETCHUM-TULSA has upped interim Director RACHEL HUBBARD to Executive Director.
HUBBARD has been with KOSU since 1999, when she began as a student reporter, rising to State Capitol Reporter, News Director, and Associate Director before being named interim Director last year upon KELLY BURLEY's retirement.
