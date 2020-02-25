Jenna Owens

This morning, JENNA OWENS announced that she is leaving her daily co-host role with YEA NETWORKS’ syndicated “THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW” to focus on her “FITISH” skin care business. OWENS started with the show more than 12 years ago and was promoted to co-host in JANUARY 2010.

“I feel honored to have spent the last 12 years of my life with such a talented group of people, carrying on the great KIDD KRADDICK legacy. KIDD always said 'Keep Lookin Up' and that mentality is precisely what led me to start my own business Fitish,” said OWENS. “Though I will miss so many facets of this show, I am excited and energized to embark on this new chapter of my life with the FITISH brand. I am very much looking forward to working with my radio brother J-SI on our new FITISH podcast and remaining a correspondent on the show, almost as much as I am looking forward to no longer waking up at 4a.”

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN added, “We’re so proud of JENNA and all that she has contributed to the show over the years. Although we are sad to see her go, we’re very excited to continue watching FITISH become a global brand that she has worked so hard to build. I’m pleased that Jenna will remain part of the YEA family and I can’t wait to see what all she’ll bring to the show as a correspondent.”

