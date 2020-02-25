-
Kenny Chesney is Most-Added With 'Here And Now'
February 25, 2020 at 6:40 AM (PT)
Congratulations to BLUE CHAIR/WARNER/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY, who earned 112 MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Here And Now," making it the most-added song in Country radio this week. The single can be heard on All Access' Cool New Music page here.
Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ; WEA National Dir./Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS, Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. RAY MARINER, DIANE MONK, SHARI ROTH, and STEPHANIE HAGERTY; and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATE MYERS. All Access delivered bagels to the WEA staff today (2/25) to celebrate their success.
