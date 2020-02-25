Kenny Chesney

Congratulations to BLUE CHAIR/WARNER/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY, who earned 112 MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Here And Now," making it the most-added song in Country radio this week. The single can be heard on All Access' Cool New Music page here.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, and VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ; WEA National Dir./Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS, Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. RAY MARINER, DIANE MONK, SHARI ROTH, and STEPHANIE HAGERTY; and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATE MYERS. All Access delivered bagels to the WEA staff today (2/25) to celebrate their success.

