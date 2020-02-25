Florida Georgia Line

BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE was surprised backstage with honors for two landmark achievements during BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP'S luncheon at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE last FRIDAY (2/21). PANDORA presented the duo with its "Billionaire" plaque for suprassing five billion lifetime spins, and named them among the Top 10 most-spun Country acts in the music platform's 20-year history.

“Now that is a lot of zeroes," said the duo's TYLER HUBBARD.

Added the duo's BRIAN KELLEY, “Wow. We are constantly blown away by the support from our fans and are grateful to PANDORA for sharing our music around the world. This honor inspires us even more and we can’t wait for you to hear what’s coming next!”

“It’s exciting to acknowledge these great PANDORA achievements for the duo,” said SIRIUS XM President and Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “We were confirmed believers years ago when we played them as an unsigned act, and now we look forward to more great music to come for PANDORA listeners and SIRIUSXM subscribers.”

