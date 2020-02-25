Alan Rommelfanger

ALAN ROMMELFANGER's THOUSAND OAKS-based DAYBREAK ENTERTAINMENT morning show promotion and marketing company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

Commented ROMMELFANGER, "For the past two decades DAYBREAK ENTERTAINMENT has had the distinct pleasure of scheduling radio tours for many of the biggest names in music and comedy as well as coordinating on-air giveaway campaigns with morning radio across the country.

"I can't begin to express how grateful I am to the thousands of talented radio friends we have had the privilege of working with over the years. We are also thankful for clients in the music, comedy, touring and television industries that recognize the value of radio and the significant and loyal audience that morning radio continues to deliver on a daily basis,"

In addition to its traditional morning show marketing services, DAYBREAK's annual MORNING SHOW HOLIDAY SAMPLER has big changes in store for what will be its 15th edition later this year.

