PAUL WILLIAMS will be the 2020 recipient of the JOHNNY MERCER AWARD at the 51st annual SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION AND AWARDS DINNER on JUNE 11th at the MARRIOTT MARQUIS HOTEL in NEW YORK CITY.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, exclusively reserved for a songwriter or songwriting team who has already been inducted in a prior year, and whose body of work is of such high quality and impact, that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary MERCER.

SHOF Chairman NILE RODGERS said, "PAUL WILLIAMS is a songwriter's songwriter. He's one of the most wonderful and colorful creators of our time and a man who has given the world so much love through songs like 'Just An Old Fashioned Love Song,' 'We've Only Just Begun,' and 'Rainbow Connection.' As my fellow collaborator on DAFT PUNK's 'Random Access Memories,' it's a pleasure for all of us at the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME to be able to repay that love with the prestigious JOHNNY MERCER AWARD to go along with his OSCAR, three GRAMMY AWARDS, two GOLDEN GLOBES, and IVOR NOVELLO INTERNATIONAL AWARD, as well as his earned induction into the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME."

While publicly lauded for his work as a songwriter, author and actor, WILLIAMS predicts he'll be remembered for playing Little Enos in the "Smokey And The Bandit" trilogy and for his lyrics to "The Love Boat" theme, co-written with CHARLIE FOX. However, it is the lyrics from "Bugsy Malone" that aptly sum up his philosophy: "You give a little love and it all comes back to you; You're gonna' be remembered for the things that you say and do".

As ASCAP President and Chairman, WILLIAMS is a leading spokesman for music creators in the digital age. In addition to music creators' rights, Sober nearly 30 years, his humorous observations of life, love, and creativity, augmented by the education and knowledge he gained through his studies and certification from UCLA as a Certified Drug Rehabilitation Counselor, has been shared in a best-selling book co-written by TRACEY JACKSON, "Gratitude and Trust: Six Affirmations That Will Change Your Life," which was featured on OPRAH's SUPER SOUL SUNDAY.

Inductees at this year's event include MARIAH CAREY, ANNIE LENNOX & DAVE STEWART, THE ISLEY BROTHERS, STEVE MILLER, CHAD HUGO, PHARRELL WILLIAMS, RICK NOWELLS and WILLIAM "MICKEY" STEVENSON.

