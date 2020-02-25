Paradigm Talent Agency

PARADIGM has announced four agent promotions across the company's NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES offices for MELISSA BALOGLU, LEN CHENFELD, BRITTANY MILLER and RYAN THEOBALT. In addition, L.A.-based Content Dept. agent NATALIA WILLIAMS will now work across both Content and Motion Picture Literary departments.

Newly promoted L.A.-based Motion Picture Literary agent MELISA BALOGLU joined PARADIGM in 2018 as the Motion Picture Literary department coordinator. She began her career in NEW YORK, working in film and television development for producers including MERYL POSTER and SCOTT RUDIN before moving to L.A. to work in representation.

N.Y.-based Music agent LEN CHENFELD began his career at APA before opening his own agency, MODERN SOUND ENTERTAINMENT. He joined PARADIGM in 2018 as a coordinator in the Music division, working with clients ZEDD, SKRILLEX, OLIVER TREE and WHETHAN. His own current roster includes TOKIMONSTA, Y2K and YUNG BAE, among others.

N.Y.-based Music agent BRITTANY MILLER joined PARADIGM in 2014 via the NEW YORK office of AM ONLY, which merged into PARADIGM in 2017. She began her career in the legal department of the ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL in MIAMI.

N.Y.-based Talent agent RYAN THEOBAIT most recently served as talent coordinator under Managing Partner SCOTT METZGER. He began his career at PARADIGM in 2014 assisting broadcasting agent JIM GRIFFIN, then moved the next year to the talent department.

Commented PARADIGM CEO/founder SAM GORES, "We are delighted to announce the promotions of MELISA, LEN, BRITTANY and RYAN, which reflect not only the hard work, tenacity and passion they bring each day as client advocates, but also their commitment to our values as a company. We welcome these talented colleagues to our agent ranks, and we look forward to their many contributions."

« see more Net News