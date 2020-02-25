Montgomery (top) and Tressler (bottom)

OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has formed a new Artist & Label Strategy team specifically devoted to supporting the growing opportunities for artists under its umbrella of brands including the GRAND OLE OPRY, RYMAN AUDITORIUM, 650 AM WSM, OLE RED and CIRCLE. JENN TRESSLER and HALEY MONTGOMERY have both joined the team as Artist & Label Strategy managers, reporting to Director of Artist Relations & Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT.

TRESSLER joins the company with eight years of artist and label relations experience at VEVO and L3 ENTERTAINMENT in NASHVILLE, where she worked in artist management. Congratulate her here.

MONTGOMERY arrives from her most recent role as Strategic Partnerships Project Manager at CMA, bringing seven years of experience in partnership acquisition, project management and event planning. Congratulate her here.

“Just like the world of entertainment overall, there are more ways than ever at OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP for artists to connect with fans," said PETTIT. "I’m thrilled to have JENN and HALEY's expertise on board as we work to provide unique value to the artists who partner with us and deliver exceptional entertainment to fans who visit and tune in. The two of them will be invaluable additions to this growing team.”

OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is still looking to fill one additional position of Manager, Artist & Label Strategy. For more information, and to apply, click here.

« see more Net News