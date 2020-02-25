Chuck Berry Immortalized

Veteran artist manager RON WEISNER, whose clients have included MICHAEL JACKSON and PAUL McCARTNEY over the years, brought his CHUCK BERRY documentary, "Brown Eyed Handsome Man," to the GRAMMY MUSEUM last night for a special showing and a panel discussion, where he was joined by TAYLOR HACKFORD (director of the CHUCK BERRY movie, "Hail Hail Rock 'n' Roll"), EARTH, WIND & FIRE bassist VERDINE WHITE and CHUCK's son CHARLES BERRY, JR., moderated by the museum's usual host SCOTT GOLDMAN. SHOUT FACTORY principal RICHARD FOOS, a co-producer of the film, was also on hand. The film will be shows on PBS this weekend as part of a fund-raiser.

The hour-long film captures performances by BERRY along with groups like THE ROLLING STONES, THE BEATLES, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E-STREET BAND, TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS and LINDA RONSTADT celebrating those classic BERRY songs of "fun, girls, love and cars," as his son described his lyrical concerns. .

HACKFORD recalled the tiff captured on film between a stubborn BERRY and musical director KEITH RICHARDS before a fiery version of "Carol," from "Hail Hail," which opens the feature.

Legendary songwriter BILL WITHERS was also on hand for a rambling dissertation that included a nod to CHUCK BERRY as his musical hero, and kudos to his one-time manager WEISNER for the "Lean On Me" singer's acclaimed CARNEGIE HALL performance.

