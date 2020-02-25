April 4th

ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES announces its 12th annual "APRIL FOOLISHNESS," "hosted by KEVIN IN THE MORNING WITH ALLIE & JENSEN," will take place on SATURDAY, APRIL 4th at the MICROSOFT THEATER.

The lineup features comedians ADAM CAROLLA, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Goldbergs” actor and comedian JEFF GARLIN, “Jackass” actor STEVE-O, comedian ADAM RAY, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” writer JEN KIRKMAN, FORTUNE FEIMSTER from “Sweet & Salty,” and CLOWNVIS from “The King Of Clowns.”



Past performers of KROQ’s annual comedy show and charitable fundraiser include JIMMY KIMMEL, PATTON OSWALT, ADAM DeVINE, RAY ROMANO, TENACIOUS D and SARAH SILVERMAN, among others.



Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28th at 10a (PT) at AXS.com. Find more info at KROQ.com.



Proceeds will benefit the INTREPID FALLEN HEROES FUND and CEDARS-SINAI NICU. Since the show’s inception, the yearly event has raised over one million dollars for its charities.

