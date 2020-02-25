Femme It Forward

LIVE NATION's FEMME IT FORWARD initiative announced the first wave of events in its 2020 calendar and a host of partnerships with female business owners. Following a successful launch in 2019, the organization is committed to "continuing to provide platforms and events to spotlight the entertainment industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes. Tickets for select shows and events are on sale now.

Said FEMME IT FORWARD President HEATHER LOWERY, “The launch of FEMME IT FORWARD exceeded any expectations that we had as an organization, the amount of love and support from our community was powerful. Recruiting a team of powerhouses going into this new decade was a priority of mine and as a female CEO, I’m incredibly passionate about working with other like-minded women to further celebrate the depth, talent and power we possess in this industry.”

New partners include female CEOs and industry power houses, including TINA FARRIS, DINA LaPOLT and publicist CARLEEN DONOVAN, with more to be announced.

This year’s schedule of events, for and by women, features another star-studded lineup of female trailblazers including: MISSY ELLIOTT, XSCAPE, LIL KIM, KEYSHIA COLE, RAPSODY, TINASHE, SWV, TRINA, BRANDY, DEBORAH COX, JADE NOVAH, KIANA LEDE and more to be announced.

Added LIL KIM, “Women have always played a pivotal role in the entertainment industry, whether we’re behind the scenes or center stage; but it’s rare that those stories make it to the forefront. FEMME IT FORWARD is a game-changer! I’m excited and appreciative to be a part of this major movement.”

