Chris Paul (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

LIVE NATION URBAN has partnered with NBA All-Star CHRIS PAUL through the CHRIS PAUL FAMILY FOUNDATION and NORTH CAROLINA AGRICULTURAL & TECHNICAL STATE UNIVERSITY for an internship pipeline between the school and the company. This relationship is in support of a new class focused on entertainment, media and sports to students in the SCHOOL OF BUSINESS & SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATION introduced by PAUL alongside HARVARD BUSINESS CHOOL professor ANITA ELBERSE.

The course, Special Topics in Management, mirrors a trial class that PAUL and ELBERSE orchestrated during the fall semester where they presented case studies to 250 NC A&T students about the business of entertainment, media and sports. In two separate sessions, A&T students participated in a simulated class where they discussed case studies about retired NBA shooting guard DWAYNE WADE and WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, respectively.

LIVE NATION URBAN President SHAWN GEE commented, “We are excited to partner with CHRIS PAUL and NORTH CAROLINA A&T to offer this great opportunity to their students. One of my goals for LIVE NATION URBAN has always been to introduce young AFRICAN AMERICAN future executives to the live music Industry. We are disproportionately underrepresented in this space, and it will take programs like these and partners like CHRIS and NC A&T, to help change that narrative.”

Added CHRIS PAUL, “Access through education helps level the playing field and true leadership comes from knowledge. I’m looking forward to expanding the partnership with A&T and LIVE NATION URBAN and seeing the future results of our efforts.”

As part of their commitment to introducing these HBCU students and future executives to the live music industry, LIVE NATION URBAN is offering multiple internship opportunities this spring and summer. These include opportunities with some of their festival platforms like BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL in WASHINGTON, DC, and ROOTS PICNIC in PHILADELPHIA to learn the ins and outs of developing and producing large music festivals as well as opportunities at LIVE NATION URBAN in LOS ANGELES providing first-hand exposure to the industry.

