HEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO wrapped up its week-long special programming feature counting down the top 1,000 Country songs of all time (NET NEWS 2/17) last weekend (2/22) by crowning GARTH BROOKS’ “Friends In Low Places” as the No. 1 song. BROOKS also scored the #2 song on the countdown with “The Dance.”

The rest of the Top 10 included GEORGE JONES’“He Stopped Loving Her Today,” DOLLY PARTON’s “I Will Always Love You,” PATSY CLINE’s “Crazy,” WILLIE NELSON’s “Always On My Mind,” LORETTA LYNN’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” TAMMY WYNETTE’s “Stand By Your Man,” JOHNNY CASH’s “Ring Of Fire,” and RANDY TRAVIS’ “Forever And Ever, Amen.” See the full list here.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 2/21), the feature has now spawned weekly “Throwback Weekends” featuring Country music’s greatest songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s, along with the newest Country hits.

