SUN BROADCAST GROUP has expanded and restructured its Affiliate Relations team. Following the acquisition of ENVISION RADIO NETWORKS and after debuting the new all-female marketing team earlier this month, SBG has just introduced its brand-new affiliate team structure focusing on regional territories to better serve each market and station across the country.

The new affiliate content team is led by SBG VP of Programming & Affiliate Relations RICH O'BRIEN, based in the BOSTON office and consists of Senior Affiliate Content Manager Southwest, ALEX QUINTERO, in the NEW YORK office and Senior Affiliate Content Manager Northeast RYAN VERARDI, based in CLEVELAND. Along with Affiliate Content Manager Southeast GARY JAMES, based in CLEVELAND, Affiliate Content Manager West ED MOLONEY, based in L.A. and Affiliate Content Manager Midwest ANDREW SCAGLIONE, based in CLEVELAND, the team is ready to handle all of SBG’s shows and services for syndication.

Commented SBG Chief Development Officer DANNO WOLKOFF, “This is by far the most experienced affiliate team I have ever assembled in my 35 years of network radio and syndication. Led by O’BRIEN, SBG’s affiliate managers now have all the tools and resources to help radio stations with any of their programming and service needs.”

