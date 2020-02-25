Tom Emmer

Congressmen TOM EMMER (R-MN) and BRANDAN F. BOYLE (D-PA) have formed the CONGRESSIONAL BROADCASTERS CAUCUS, a resource to educate members of CONGRESS about broadcast-related issues and the importance of local radio and television stations. The mission will be focused on discussing and solving issues of importance to the broadcast community, specifically local broadcast radio and television stations, as well as other forms of broadcast journalism.

Commented EMMER, "As a former radio show host, I have seen firsthand the impact that local broadcasts can have on the community. When they get in their cars every morning to head to work, we're the voice that starts their day. When they return home every evening, local stations provide updates on the day’s events. Local broadcast journalism informs and connects our communities. I am proud to co-chair this important CAUCUS and further the conversations about how to support this vital industry."

Added BOYLE, “I am proud to co-chair this CAUCUS. The broadcast community plays an incredibly important role in many of our own neighborhoods. From hazardous weather updates to the latest news on health issues, our national broadcast community uses the airwaves to keep our country safe and our economy moving forward.”

Said NAB President/CEO GORDON SMITH, “NAB thanks Congressmen EMMER and BOYLE for supporting AMERICA’s hometown broadcasters on CAPITOL HILL. Local radio and TV stations deliver compelling content — for free — to tens of millions of people every day. These stations are indispensable in lifeline situations, serving as ‘first informers’ for credible news, weather, public affairs and emergency information. This CAUCUS will serve an important role in highlighting challenges and opportunities to free and local broadcasting from a public policy perspective in WASHINGTON, DC.”



Prior to their elections to CONGRESS, Reps. EMMER and BOYLE served as on-air talent on local broadcast radio. Rep. EMMER previously co-hosted a morning talk show on KTLK-AM/MINNEAPOLIS. In college, Rep. BOYLE was an analyst for the radio broadcasts of NOTRE DAME football and basketball games on WNDU.

