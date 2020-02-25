Earle

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) awarded BEN EARLE of U.K. Country duo THE SHIRES with the 2020 CMA International Country Broadcaster Award today (2/25) at the CMA office in NASHVILLE. The award recognizes outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the UNITED STATES who has made important contributions towards the development of Country music in their country. EARLE has developed his broadcasting skills over the past year, making his BBC Radio 2 broadcasting debut while temporarily filling in for veteran broadcaster BOB HARRIS.

Winners for the four remaining 2020 CMA International Awards categories will be presented with their awards throughout the SPRING as CMA hosts several events in international territories.

« see more Net News