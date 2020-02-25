Entercom Buffalo

J. TIMOTHY HOLLY has been promoted to SVP/Market Manager for ENTERCOM BUFFALO, which includes Alternative WLKK, Urban AC WWWS-A, Sports WWKB-A (ESPN 1520 AM), Top 40 WKSE (KISS 98.5), AC WTSS (STAR 102.5), News/Talk WBEN and Sports WGR-A. HOLLY was previously VP Sales for ENTERCOM BUFFALO since 2012.

ENTERCOM Regional Pres./Pres. Of Sales Operations MICHAEL DOYLE said, “I am excited to promote TIM HOLLY from VP Of Sales, where he has done an outstanding job of creating an innovative and successful approach to solving our clients’ needs.

"With our outstanding and unique portfolio of audio assets, including great radio and digital brands, leading local sports coverage via partnerships with the BUFFALO BILLS and SABRES, and some of the largest live events in BUFFALO, TIM has shown that he can lead our team of professionals in western NEW YORK to grow and thrive.”

Added HOLLY, “I’m fortunate to have been able to develop and expand my career for the last two decades in western NEW YORK and I’m proud to be a part of the ENTERCOM team for the past 19 years. With this new role, I’m excited to work with such a dynamic group of professionals and lead this collection of market-leading stations and its impressive portfolio of assets.”

HOLLY first joined ENTERCOM in 2001 as a GSM before being elevated to Director Of Sales in 2008 and later VP Sales in 2012. His radio career dates back to 1986 and he has spent his entire career in western NEW YORK.

