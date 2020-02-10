CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE and "Slow Burn" co-creator and host of the "Fiasco" podcast LEON NEYFAKH's PROLOGUE PROJECTS are debuting "5-4," a new podcast offering an irreverent take on the history of the U.S. SUPREME COURT.

Each episode focuses on a pivotal case in which the Justices make one of the most important decisions in recent memory – dissecting it from every angle and tearing it apart. "5-4" is already charting in the Top 10 on the APPLE PODCASTS GOVERNMENT chart.

The first episode features BUSH v. GORE. Future episodes take on the COURT's decisions on campaign finance, affirmative action, voting rights, and stop and frisk. NEYFAKH and PROLOGUE PROJECTS executive producer ANDREW PARSONS produce the weekly show. NEYFAKH narrates the case-of-the-week before handing off the discussion to progressive legal commentators PETER, RHIANNON and MICHAEL.

NEYFAKH said, "I'll be honest, I've been nervous to play '5-4' for my mom because I think she'll be mad at me. That said, I feel like once she actually listens to PETER, RHIANNON and MICHAEL and hears how smart they are about the law, she'll see past their belligerence, vulgarity, and total lack of respect for institutions, and perhaps even find them charming,. I know listeners will too, and I don't just mean the army of followers that PETER — or as I still call him, LAW BOY — has amassed on TWITTER."

CUMULUS MEDIA EVP Marketing/WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES commented “The best podcasts educate and entertain and '5-4' does both, blending humor with analytical rigor as the hosts dissect the legal reasoning and practical outcomes of the U.S.SUPREME COURT’s most controversial decisions. Regardless of personal political opinion, we can all agree it’s a pivotal time in American history, a moment when the influence of the highest federal court in the country has never been more obvious.”

« back to Net News