DISNEY announced today (2/25) that BOB IGER is stepping down as CEO and will take the role of Executive Chairman.

The company said IGER will remain Executive Chairman of DISNEY through the end of 2021.

BOB CHAPEK, who most recently served as Chairman of DISNEY parks, experiences and products, will reportedly assume the role of CEO, effective immediately.

DISNEY owns DISNEY RECORDS and HOLLYWOOD RECORDS

