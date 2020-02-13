Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '20 results arrive TODAY for NEW ORLEANS; PUERTO RICO; OKLAHOMA CITY; LOUISVILLE; and BATON ROUGE. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH: BUFFALO; RICHMOND; ROCHESTER, NY; BIRMINGHAM; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; and TUCSON.

« back to Net News