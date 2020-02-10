Caitlyn Smith

MONUMENT RECORDS artist/songwriter CAITLYN SMITH has signed a global publishing agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) NASHVILLE. SMITH’s biggest hit to date is “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” recorded by MEGHAN TRAINOR featuring JOHN LEGEND, and her songs have also been recorded by GARTH BROOKS, LADY ANTEBELLUM, RASCAL FLATTS and others. Her sophomore album, “Supernova,” is due from MONUMENT on FRIDAY, MARCH 13th.

UMPG NASHVILLE Sr. Creative Dir. MISSY ROBERTS said, “I had the opportunity to work with CAITLYN years ago. To be reunited with her is a dream come true. She is an immense and timeless global talent. It’s a privilege to have her join the UMPG family.”

Added SMITH, “I’m so excited for my new partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING. I have known these lovely folks for years and am honored for the opportunity to work with them. Their passion and drive are unmatched, and I’m really looking forward to this next chapter.”

