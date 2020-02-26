Trevor Strnad

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY’s Rock WSOU (89.5 THE LOUDEST ROCK)/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ welcomed a "DJ Takeover" by THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s lead vocalist TREVOR STRNAD on FEBRUARY 24th.

During his 90 minutes on the iconic heavy metal radio station’s airwaves, STRNAD played some of his favorite songs by other artists, shared insights about the band’s creative process, and told stories about life on the road and in the recording studio.

STRNAD also discussed THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s latest single, “Verminous,” and the group’s new album, which will be released on APRIL 17th. Joining STRNAD on the air was WSOU DJ VAL PETRARCA and MD NICK POLIS.

“Having one of heavy metal’s most unique and powerful vocalists in our studios was a real treat for our listeners,” said station MD NICK POLIS. “Hearing TREVOR’s perspectives on heavy metal music was amazing and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s forthcoming album will thrill their fans.”

After being on the air, STRNARD spent time eating pizza and swapping stories with WSOU listeners at a meet and greet. More information about THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER can be found at www.tbdmofficial.com.

« see more Net News