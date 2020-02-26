-
David Roback Co-Founder Of Mazzy Star Dies
There are numerous reports that DAVID ROBACK, producer and MAZZY STAR co-founder, has died. He was 61 years old.
A CALIFORNIA native, ROBACK co-founded the West Coast band MAZZY STAR alongside HOPE SANDOVAL in 1989.
MAZZY STAR's best-known song, "Fade Into You," was produced and co-written by ROBACK. The aethereal, sultry and haunting track reached No.3 on the Alternative Songs airplay chart in 1994, according to NIELSEN MUSIC/MRC Data.
