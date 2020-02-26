-
Condolences To Fletcher Foster On The Loss Of His Father
February 26, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to artist manager and industry veteran FLETCHER FOSTER of F2 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP on the loss of his father, JESS “BILL” WILLIAM FOSTER, on SUNDAY night (2/23) in WICHITA, KS. A former member of the MARINE CORPS., BILL FOSTER went on to become President of several banks in KANSAS.
FLETCHER FOSTER posted on FACEBOOK, “He was a very special man, who taught me so much - how to live with health and make the most out of time of illness. He loved to talk to anyone - and everyone. I will miss you so much!”
Funeral details, and information on two memorials that have been established in BILL FOSTER’s name, can be found here.
