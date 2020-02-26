Condolences to Fletcher Foster

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to artist manager and industry veteran FLETCHER FOSTER of F2 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP on the loss of his father, JESS “BILL” WILLIAM FOSTER, on SUNDAY night (2/23) in WICHITA, KS. A former member of the MARINE CORPS., BILL FOSTER went on to become President of several banks in KANSAS.

FLETCHER FOSTER posted on FACEBOOK, “He was a very special man, who taught me so much - how to live with health and make the most out of time of illness. He loved to talk to anyone - and everyone. I will miss you so much!”

Funeral details, and information on two memorials that have been established in BILL FOSTER’s name, can be found here.

