MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W281CB/PHILIPSBURG, PA to TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. for $95,000. The primary station is Classic Country WPHB-A/PHILIPSBURG.

In other filings with the FCC, EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating KYFQ and K262CI/TACOMA, WA, W257DF/ATLANTA, K260BT/RAPID CITY, SD, K250BP/EVERGREEN, MT, and K232CI/MISSOULA, MT to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

TED W. AUSTIN, JR. is selling K290CA/TEST YELLOWSTONE, MT to MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY-BILLINGS for $20,000. The primary station is KBMC/BOZEMAN.

GRAND VALLEY PEACE AND JUSTICE is assigning the license of low power FM KWSI-LP/GRAND JUNCTION, CO to COMMUNITY RESOURCES FOR ACTION VOLUNTEERISM AND EDUCATION for no consideration.

CHASE SPROSS has applied for an STA to operate KUIK-A/HILLSBORO, OR-PORTLAND at reduced power due to transmitter failure.

And CAMAX COMMUNICATION GROUP, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WTKE-A/MILTON, FL due to loss of its program source.

