New Radio Home

Minor league baseball's SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS are moving to iHEARTMEDIA Classic Country KRPT-K227BH (92.5 AND 93.3 THE BULL)/SAN ANTONIO under a new three-season deal through 2022. The MISSIONS previously aired on crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Country KKYX-A-K285BU. MIKE SAEGER will continue as play-by-play voice for the club, the Triple-A PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE affiliate of the MILWAUKEE BREWERS, while STU PAUL will join SAEGER for home games and select road games.

"We are thrilled to be able to work with such a powerful media partner in iHEARTRADIO. Not only to have all of our games broadcast live on 92.5/93.3 FM THE BULL, but also for the promotional might of all the iHEARTRADIO stations in SAN ANTONIO and of the iHEARTRADIO app," said MISSIONS President BURL YARBROUGH. "This multi-year agreement that upgrades our broadcasts to FM will be fantastic for our fans and amplify our presence as a Triple-A team in this market."

"We are very excited to team up with the SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS as the broadcast partner for the 2020 season," said iHEARTRADIO/AUSTIN-SAN ANTONIO President MATT MARTIN. "The MISSIONS have a long-standing history of providing SAN ANTONIO baseball fans great baseball at THE WOLFF (WOLFF STADIUM) and we are very pleased to be able to deliver the game broadcasts to the SAN ANTONIO community, as well as worldwide on the iHEARTRADIO App."

SAN ANTONIO returned to Triple-A last season with the relocation of the former COLORADO SPRINGS SKY SOX to the city, as the Double-A MISSIONS moved to AMARILLO as the SOD POODLES.

