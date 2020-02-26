TV To Podcast

OPRAH WINFREY is re-releasing audio from her old TV show as a weekly podcast.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE reports that "THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW: THE PODCAST" will debut on MARCH 3rd with 10 episodes derived from 25 years and over 4,500 episodes of the syndicated TV show. The first batch will include appearances by frequent guests DR. MEHMET OZ, DR. PHIL MCGRAW, and SUZE ORMAN.

The new podcast follows WINFREY's earlier podcast ventures, including "OPRAH'S SUPER SOUL CONVERSATIONS" and "OPRAH'S MASTER CLASS."

