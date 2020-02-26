More Radio Listening, Too

The second release of NIELSEN's Podcast Listener Buying Power Report indicates that listening to podcasts is correlated to increased audience engagement with audio, including that podcast listeners listen to more broadcast radio than people who don’t listen to podcasts at all.

NIELSEN, noting that consumers usually embrace new technology at the expense of existing tech, points out that in media, new options are encouraging consumers to spend more time with media overall. In the report, light podcast listeners are shown to listen to 10 hours and 13 minutes of radio each week, 43 minutes more than the average American, while heavy podcast listeners listen to radio 22 minutes more.

In addition, the number of heavy podcast listeners (listening every day) grew by more than 3.6 million and the average number of episodes heard per week increased by 10%, while the total podcast audience is growing at a compound average growth rate of 20%.

