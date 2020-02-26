-
Graham Mack Exits Fix Radio/London
U.K. radio veteran GRAHAM MACK has exited FIX RADIO/LONDON, where he was Content Director and afternoon host. MACK, a 27 year veteran of radio in the U.K. and AUSTRALIA, headed the station geared towards tradespeople for a year and a half, hiring popular radio hosts RUSS WILLIAMS, JONO COLEMAN, and UGLY PHIL and leading the station's expansion to MANCHESTER.
MACK is now available for new gigs; find out more at grahammack.com or email graham@mackmedia.co.uk.
