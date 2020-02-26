Season 2

The second season of A&E's "PD STORIES" with "LIVE PD: WANTED" host TOM MORRIS JR. will be distributed by PODCAST ONE, expanding the networks' relationship that has included six seasons of "COLD CASE FILES: THE PODCAST." New episodes of "PD STORIES" are posting on TUESDAYS.

PODCASTONE Founder/Exec. Chairman NORM PATTIZ said, “Our partnership with A&E has been instrumental in developing our true-crime genre. The overwhelming success of COLD CASE FILES and the addition of PD STORIES will enhance our lineup, which included last year’s smash-hit, 22 HOURS: AN AMERICAN NIGHTMARE. An association with a company like A&E has always been extremely important to us. We look forward to continuing and expanding our partnership.”

“At A+E NETWORKS, we see across all of our platforms that there is a passionate audience for true crime programming,” said A&E EVP/Content and Business Development MARK GARNER. “PD STORIES feeds this passion and has grown our true-crime fan base even further, as witnessed by our successful first season. In season two, listeners will hear more compelling stories from law enforcement officers about their careers, as well as insight into issues facing police and the communities they serve.”

