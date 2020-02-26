Q4

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, which counts News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO among its holdings, saw fourth quarter net revenue jump 37.9% year-to-year to $1.1 billion, aided by the acquisition of the TRIBUNE MEDIA TV stations and WGN AMERICA and TRIBUNE's 31.3% stake in TV FOOD NETWORK. Core advertising revenue increased 76.1% and distribution fee revenue rose 56.7% to offset a 73.9% post-election year drop in political ad revenue.

The company, which does not break out WGN radio's performance from its overall numbers, said that it achieved records in Broadcast Cash Flow ($416.8 million), Adjusted EBITDA ($379.2 million), and Free Cash Flow ($173.9 million).

