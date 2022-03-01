-
Scripps Board Declares Quarterly Dividend, Launches Another Stock Buyback
The Board of Directors of THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY, parent of STITCHER/EARWOLF/MIDROLL MEDIA, has declared a first quarter cash dividend of five cents per share, payable on MARCH 25th to shareholders of record as of MARCH 16th.
The company also announced a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of SCRIPPS Class A common shares, authorized through MARCH 1, 2022. A previous buyback expires on MARCH 1, 2020.
