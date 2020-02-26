Entercom

IDIL CAKIM has been named to the newly created role of SVP/Research & Insights at ENTERCOM, effective immediately. She will lead the company’s business-to-business strategy and audio insights practice, with a focus on building perspectives, ideas, and client strategies, reporting to CMO PAUL SUCHMAN and working closely with Chief Revenue Officer BOB PHILIPS and EVP Corporate Business Development TIM MURPHY.

Commented SUCHMAN, “IDIL’s deep experience across media platforms and complex data sets will greatly enrich our ability to deliver actionable insights and even more powerful audio strategies to our clients. Her ability as a storyteller will help bolster the narratives we bring to market. We’re thrilled to welcome IDIL to our leadership team.”

Added CAKIM, “I’m looking forward to joining ENTERCOM to lead the research and insights practice. Audio is going through a true renaissance and ENTERCOM is well positioned to lead. I’m excited to help shape and build the future of the industry.”

CAKIM joins ENTERCOM from NIELSEN, where she most recently served as VP Media Analytics Consulting, leading custom media analytics projects for advertisers across various sectors. Previous experience includes VP Client Development for NM INCITE and SVP Interactive Media for GOLIN HARRIS INTERNATIONAL. She is also the author of the book “Implementing Word of Mouth Marketing: Online Strategies to Identify Influencers, Craft Stories and Draw Customers (Wiley),” as well as numerous industry briefs and articles on digital communications. In 2010, she was named Digital Communicator of the Year by PRNEWS.

CAKIM earned an MA in communication from the ANNENBERG SCHOOL at UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA and a BA in sociology from BRYN MAWR COLLEGE. She serves on the AD COUNCIL’s RESEARCH COMMITTEE and is a member of the WORLD FUTURE SOCIETY.

