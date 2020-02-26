Bradley

BROADCAST MUSIC INC (BMI) has announced the return of veteran MUSIC ROW executive CLAY BRADLEY to the company as VP/Creative in NASHVILLE. BRADLEY spent seven previous years with BMI as Assistant VP of the then Writer/Publisher department. Other career stops include positions as VP of A&R for both SONY BMG/NASHVILLE and MCA RECORDS, as well as Creative Director for ACUFF ROSE MUSIC PUBLISHING. BRADLEY most recently worked as the Founder/CEO of artist development and publishing company ECLIPSE MUSIC GROUP. BRADLEY will begin in his new role on TUESDAY, MARCH 17th and report to BMI’s SVP/Creative, ALEX FLORES.

"There is no better advocate for songwriters than CLAY BRADLEY,” said FLORES. “He has dedicated his career to fostering relationships with NASHVILLE’s songwriting and publishing community and has a unique and innate ability to identify and nurture promising creative talent. I have no doubt that he will continue to build on the incredible success of our team in NASHVILLE, and I am thrilled to welcome CLAY home to BMI.”

“It is a tremendous honor for me to come back to BMI to represent the world’s greatest songwriters," said BRADLEY. "My passion for this creative community is beyond compare, and I am grateful to return to a company I love having gained new knowledge, perspectives and experiences over the last five years. I look forward to working with the NASHVILLE team to continue our mission to guide, support and champion the careers of BMI’s incredible roster of songwriting talent.”

