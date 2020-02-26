Tim Donnelly

MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP (ESPN RADIO 94.1)VIRGINIA BEACH has added TIM DONNELLY as executive producer of "The NICK CATTLES Show."

Commented VP Operations/Programming RUSTY JAMES, "TIM lives and breathes sports and we are so excited to have his passion on ESPN RADIO 94.1.”

DONNELLY previously hosted his own daily sports talk show on WRAD/BLACKSBURG, VA. He graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE, where he made history as the first quarterback to earn a full scholarship and become a starter after beginning his career as a walk on.

Added DONNELLY “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to produce The NICK CATTLES Show. I've been one of NICK's fans for a long time. I’m excited to collaborate with him on a daily basis as we build on the quality show he has in place. I have to thank NICK, RUSTY JAMES and KEITH BARTON for bringing me on the team,"

