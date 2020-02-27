-
Take A Survey, Grab A Chance At Winning $1000
February 27, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS is spreading the word that P1 MEDIA GROUP is looking for Program Directors, Production Directors and Imaging Directors in the United States to share their opinions about Production and Imaging services.
The goal of the study is to help production and imaging companies improve the products and services they provide radio, so your opinion is very important to us. The survey takes around 10 minutes and you will entered to win $1,000 for your participation.
Ready to participate and take the study? Click here!
-