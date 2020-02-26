55th ACM Awards

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will reveal the host and nominees for the 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27th. This year's host will be announced via ACM’s social media accounts at 7a (CT), followed by the 55th ACM Awards Nominations Digital Press Conference at 7:30a (CT). The announcements will be made by various past ACM award winners including LAUREN ALAINA, BOBBY BONES, ASHLEY MCBRYDE and more alongside ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s CASSIE DILAURA and KEVIN FRAZIER and CBS This Morning's GAYLE KING.

The 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS will air live on CBS-TV at 7p (CT) from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 5th.

