"The latest annual report by THE CENTER FOR MARKETING RESEARCH, UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS, DARTMOUTH, uncovers how social media continues to be increasingly important to business success," remarked MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"9 in 10 interviewed say social media (when done right) is the conduit to creating more personal relationships with consumers/fans of the brand, an effective platform for building on awareness.

"84% say social media is also effective in generating sales (up from 80% in the previous year's report).

"Remember – these are the fastest-growing companies in America noting this:

"Yet what’s interesting (but not surprising), while social media is credited as an essential asset for business success, - only 43% say they have some sort of social media plan in place.

